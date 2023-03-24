EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Surveillance footage exclusively obtained by PIX11 News shows NYPD officers walking a suspect arrested in connection with an alleged East Village shootout with police.

The video shows two officers leading the suspect, who appears to be handcuffed from behind, down a street near the scene of the gunfire, as several other officers look on.

Richard Mendez, 20, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, according to authorities. As of Friday morning, he had not been formally accused of further wrongdoing in what police have described as an exchange of gunfire.

Officers were responding to reports of an armed man fighting with his brothers near East Fourth Street and Avenue D around 7:50 p.m. Thursday when they came under fire, NYPD officials have said.

An officer fired their gun before the suspect was taken into custody and a .22 revolver was recovered, according to police.

No one was struck by the gunfire, authorities said, though the windshield of an NYPD patrol vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

Additional video obtained by PIX11 shows several NYPD officers running along a neighborhood street amid the chaos.

Public online court records did not contain details of Mendez’s case as of Friday morning.

The incident was the second instance of gunfire involving the NYPD in as many days.