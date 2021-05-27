Video shows man assaulting MTA worker in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is wanted after being caught on video assaulting an MTA worker, police said.

The incident took place Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. inside the 148th Street-Harlem subway station on the mezzanine level. An unidentified man engaged in a verbal dispute with a 32-year-old MTA worker. The individual approached the employee and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The individual then proceeded to kick the victim about the body while he was on the ground before fleeing on foot from the station.

The victim went to a hospital where he was treated for bruising and swelling.

