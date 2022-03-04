WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Violent video released by police Friday shows the moment a delivery driver was sucker punched in the face by one assault suspect.

Police said the 29-year-old driver was approached by a group of eight men at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, who was delivering food to the Saint Nicholas Avenue apartment, was also struck by a baseball bat and stick during the assault.

Because of the bicycle helmet he wears for work, police said the victim was able to come out of the incident unscathed. He was eventually able to retreat inside of the apartment building to escape the attackers, who then turned their attention to his bicycle instead.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).