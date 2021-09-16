Video shows chaos at Upper East Side restaurant during robbery, shooting

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Some New Yorkers said they’re thinking twice about dining outdoors after hearing of chaos and violence outside of a trendy Manhattan restaurant.

Two men toting guns robbed outdoor diners at Philippe, according to police. New surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows two men jump out of a vehicle with guns. Seconds later, diners are running for their lives.

One of the men stole a diner’s Rolex watch; the other approached Melshire Cooke, 28, who was sitting at another table.

Cooke tried to wrestle the gun away, but it fired and Cooke was shot in the leg.

A woman who said she was dining with Cooke told the Daily News the two were on a first date there. A doctor dining at the same time ran to Cooke’s aid.

Cellphone video taken by a server at the restaurant next door showed the aftermath: tables and chairs flipped over, and Cooke on the ground surrounded my emergency personnel.

New York City’s reopening czar, retired NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, said this experience does not reflect the norm for outdoor diners.

