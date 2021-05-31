Video: Pair slash, beat, rob 64-year-old man in Manhattan subway station

Police asked for help identifying the pictured men in connection with a May 30 subway attack. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, MANHATTAN- A 64-year-old man was slashed in the head and robbed as he was about to enter a subway turnstile in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.

Two men approached and demanded cash in the Lexington Avenue and East 59th Street station around 5 a.m. according to an NYPD spokesperson.

They slashed the victim in the head and punched and kicked him.

Video shows the victim fall over the turnstile while he’s being assaulted. He was pulled back through and the attackers continued to beat him.

Have you seen these men? Police say they slashed, beat and robbed a 64-year-old victim in a Manhattan subway station https://t.co/Q6hU39U5R0 pic.twitter.com/UdpggYcmBk — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 31, 2021

The men also took $150 from the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspects are described as males between the ages of 18-25 years old. Police said one suspect was last seen wearing grey pants, a black sweatshirt and “distinctive Timberland NBA sneakers.” He also has a tattoo on his right hand. The second suspect was last seen wearing a grey Champion sweatshirt and Nike Flyposit Topaz Mist sneakers, police said.

Last week, MTA spokesman Michael Cortez said customer safety remains a top priority for the agency as it seeks ways to address the rise in crime.

“There is no higher priority for the MTA than the safety and security of our customers. Like other transit systems across the country the MTA has experienced a significant dip in ridership as a result of the pandemic and a spike in crime. We continue to call on the de Blasio Administration to partner with us and do more to address these incidents in the subway and the ongoing mental health crisis in the city,” Cortez said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this month the NYPD would deploy an additional 250 police officers to the subway system to deter violent crime.

“We’re going to take the officers and put them at the right places in the subways at the right time, particularly at peak times of ridership,” the mayor had said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477),visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).