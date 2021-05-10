Video: NYPD officer grabs girl in Times Square, runs her to safety

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A heroic NYPD officer scooped up a 4-year-old girl who’d been shot in Times Square and ran her to safety.

The Brooklyn girl was one of three innocent bystanders shot on Saturday. While the NYPD praises Officer Alyssa Vogel, they’ve continued their search for the gunman, identified by law enforcement sources as Farrakhan Muhammad.

Vogel, who was a teacher before she joined the NYPD, works out of the Midtown North precinct and was in the area when shots rang out around 5 p.m. near 45th Street and Seventh Avenue on Saturday.

The 4-year-old victim was there to purchasing toys with her family. She was shot in the leg.

“Once I heard ‘baby,’ I sprinted,” Vogel said. “I was just treating her as if she were my own child.”

Vogel applied a tourniquet to the girl’s leg.

“She was screaming; It was very painful,” Vogel said. “It’s heartbreaking hearing her scream like that but we had to help her.”

“I definitely went home and hugged my son a little tighter that night,” she said.