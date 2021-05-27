UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Cops have asked the public for assistance in identifying the two men wanted in connection to a shootout on a Manhattan street Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:20 p.m. on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side police said.
Two men confronted each other on the street, took out their firearms and began to fire shots at one another, according to police.
Both men fled the scene, one of them riding away on a GoPed scooter, cops said.
