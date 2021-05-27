Cops are searching for the two men seen on video shooting at each other on an UWS street May 25, 2021. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Cops have asked the public for assistance in identifying the two men wanted in connection to a shootout on a Manhattan street Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side police said.

Two men confronted each other on the street, took out their firearms and began to fire shots at one another, according to police.

Both men fled the scene, one of them riding away on a GoPed scooter, cops said.

Yesterday, at 2:20 in the afternoon, these two exchanged gunfire near West 103 & Broadway on the #UWS.



NYC: Help @NYPD24Pct detectives identify the suspects. If you recognize them or have any info about the incident — call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.



It’s #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/6aZU39Xtyr — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 26, 2021

