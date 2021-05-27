Video: Men exchange gunfire on Upper West Side street

Cops are searching for the two men seen on video shooting at each other on an UWS street May 25, 2021. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Cops have asked the public for assistance in identifying the two men wanted in connection to a shootout on a Manhattan street Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side police said. 

Two men confronted each other on the street, took out their firearms and began to fire shots at one another, according to police.

Both men fled the scene, one of them riding away on a GoPed scooter, cops said. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

