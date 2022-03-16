(Credit: NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of dirt bike riders beat a man and his son on a Harlem street Tuesday afternoon, police said Wednesday.

The group pulled up to the 64-year-old man’s vehicle at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Terrace and West 127 Street about 4:25 p.m., police said. They then forcibly pulled the man and his 36-year-old son out of the car, and proceeded to punch and kick them several times. While the assault was going on, the victims had their phones, wallets and cash.

Police said the victims were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were described as being in stable condition.

