GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A maskless NYPD officer shoved a man through the emergency exit of a Manhattan subway after an apparent confrontation over face coverings, video shows.

A subway rider captured footage of an officer shoving a masked rider in the 8th Street station in Greenwich Village around 8:50 a.m. The person who filmed the incident said police were “harassing this passenger who asked them to put on masks.”

Under NYPD guidelines, all officers are required to wear face coverings when interacting with members of the public, regardless of vaccination status. A police spokesman said the incident was under internal review.

The man in the video, identified on Twitter as Andy Gilbert, said he was on his way to work and had just gotten off the train when he noticed two officers without masks.

Video: Maskless NYPD officer shoves masked man out of Manhattan subway station

“I’ve taken to filming them whenever I see them doing this in the subway, so I walked over and asked them why they weren’t masked,” he told PIX11 News. “The male officer kept pretending he couldn’t hear what I was saying, he told me ‘I can’t hear you through your mask.'”

The man said he repeatedly asked the officers to put masks on and, in response, one officer declared the man was being “disruptive” and shoved the man about 60 feet toward the emergency exit.

“If you’re not going to ride the train, you can leave,” the officer said according to Gilbert.

In a similar recent incident, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea called the actions of a maskless police officer in a subway station “very inappropriate.”

“If you’re not wearing a mask when you should, you have to be held accountable, and we’ll take care of that,” he previously told PIX11 News.