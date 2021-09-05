Video: Masked gunmen chase, shoot man in Washington Heights street

Manhattan

Washington Heights chase

Cops released surveillance footage of two masked men who got out a vehicle and chased after another man in Washington Heights Sept. 3, 2021 (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Two masked men chased after another man on a busy Manhattan street Friday morning, one of them firing shots at the victim, video surveillance shows.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the vicinity of Amsterdam Avenue and West 176th Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man exited the building when two men in black masks got out of a black Chevrolet Tahoe, approached him and began to chase after him, police said.

One of the suspects discharged a firearm at the victim, cops said.

The second suspect returned to the vehicle, which fled the location heading south on Amsterdam Avenue, authorities said.

Video surveillance obtained by police shows the victim fleeing after seeing the suspects get out of the car.

Warning: Content may be graphic to some.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left shoulder and left thigh, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

