Video: Man with 'Trump 2024' flag tackled at Central Park ice skating rink

Manhattan

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A man carrying a “Trump 2024” flag was tackled by an ice skater at Wollman Rink in Central Park over the weekend, video of the incident shows.

The crowd of ice skaters booed the man, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, as he skated on the ice holding the flag, the video shows. He was then tackled by another skater as people nearby clapped and another person took the man’s flag away.

The two men struggled on the ice and someone shouted “No violence” before bystanders stepped in to separate the men, video shows.

Warning: The tweet below contains language that some may find offensive.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday. PIX11 reached out to the NYPD but had not heard back as of the publishing of this story.

Wollman Rink is one of two Central Park ice skating rinks owned by the Trump Organization that were set to be closed over the weekend before a spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio announced they would stay open for the rest of the season.

“New York City kids deserve all the time on the ice they can get this year,” mayoral spokesman Bill Neidhardt said Sunday night. “But make no mistake, we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven.”

De Blasio had said the city would end business contracts with then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Trump Organization called the move a “political stunt that only hurts New Yorkers.”

