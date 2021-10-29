Video: Man in wheelchair robbed in elevator of his East Village building

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man in wheelchair robbed in East Village building elevator

Security video stills of a man robbing an 80-year-old man in a wheelchair in the elevator of his East Village, Manhattan building on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — The NYPD released shocking video of a man in a wheelchair being robbed by a man who followed him into his Manhattan building Thursday afternoon.

Police said the 80-year-old victim was stopped by the unidentified man outside his apartment building near East 12th Street and Avenue C, in the East Village.

The suspect asked the older man if he had a cigarette, then followed him into the lobby of the building, and then onto the elevator, authorities said.

The unknown man then pulled out a box cutter and demanded money from the victim, according to police.

Surveillance footage shows the armed suspect rob the wheelchair-bound man, his grocery bags sitting on the floor nearby.

Officials said the man took $60 from the victim’s pocket before fleeing the building.

The older man was not physically injured during the incident, police said.

The NYPD described the man they’re looking for as about 30 to 40 years old, last seen wearing a dark red Under Armour brand baseball hat, a black jacket, red sweatshirt, red sweatpants, red Nike brand sneakers, and black gloves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Social screening begins in NYC schools

Municipal workers protest mandate ahead of deadline

Firefighters protest city vaccine mandate

Iconic recording studio reopens following renovations

Union Square subway shooting suspect connected to Manhattan robberies: NYPD

Survivors push NY lawmakers to pass Adult Survivors Act

More Manhattan

Crime

Man stabbed to death at Little Ferry party while trying to stop man who was harassing woman: sources

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

Union Square subway shooting suspect connected to Manhattan robberies: NYPD

Suspect arrested in Union Square subway shooting

Rochester teacher details alleged sexual assault by student

RCSD teacher details alleged sexual assault by student (FULL INTERVIEW)

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter