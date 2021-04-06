Video: Man violently robbed in Manhattan subway station

Manhattan

Ronald Bailey- subway attack

Cops are searching for Ronald Bailey (pictured) after he allegedly attacked a man inside a Manhattan subway station. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — Cops asked the public for assistance in locating a man caught on surveillance footage violently robbing another man at a Manhattan subway station Sunday afternoon.

It happened inside the 34th Street subway station on the Nos. 2 and 3 line around 3:20 p.m.

Authorities said 52-year-old Ronald Bailey approached the victim from behind at the subway station and punched him in the face and kicked him in the body.

He then removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet containing $700 cas50h and fled, according to police.

The 50-year-old victim, who is believed to be homeless, sustained bruising and cuts to his face. He was treated and released, police said. 

Bailey, who is also homeless, has about 30 prior arrests, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white-hooded sweatshirt, a blue Yankees baseball cap, a surgical mask, blue jeans and brown work boots. 

Video surveillance shows the attack and Bailey removing items from the victim’s pocket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

