Surveillance video (left) shows a man trying to steal a woman’s dog in Lower Manhattan. (NYPD)

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A would-be thief was caught on video attempting to steal a woman’s dog as she walked into a Manhattan office building.

The incident took place about 2:46 p.m. June 21, police said Thursday. A suspect followed the woman, who was walking her dog, into the building.

On surveillance video, the suspect is seen walking into the same section of a revolving door as the victim. There, he tried snatching the French Bulldog.

(NYPD)

During the struggle, police said the woman’s head was “punched against the glass” of the revolving door.

The French Bulldog was not injured, police said. Its owner was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a head injury.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled on foot.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).