Man struck in head with hammer, falls onto subway tracks in Union Square: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man attacks another man with hammer in Union Square subway station

Surveillance video stills of a man attacking another man with a hammer in the Union Square subway station in Manhattan on Aug. 21, 2021. (NYPD)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of attacking another man with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station, causing the victim to fall onto the tracks, according to the NYPD.

Cops arrested Jamar Newton, 41, around 8:45 p.m. on charges including assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Authorities said the Brooklyn man engaged in a verbal dispute with a 44-year-old man at the Union Square station along the N and R lines, just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect take out a hammer and proceed to strike the victim in the back of the head on the platform, causing him to fall onto the train tracks, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Santana talks NYC Homecoming concert, new 'Blessings and Miracles' album and tour

Jennifer Hudson performs special show at the Apollo

Animal rights group speaks out against horse drawn carriages in Central Park

NYC father kills man over sexual comments toward teen daughter: police sources

Annual Harlem Week comes to an end

Harlem Week continues as New Yorkers look to beat the heat

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter