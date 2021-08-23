Surveillance video stills of a man attacking another man with a hammer in the Union Square subway station in Manhattan on Aug. 21, 2021. (NYPD)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of attacking another man with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station, causing the victim to fall onto the tracks, according to the NYPD.

Cops arrested Jamar Newton, 41, around 8:45 p.m. on charges including assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Authorities said the Brooklyn man engaged in a verbal dispute with a 44-year-old man at the Union Square station along the N and R lines, just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Man arrested after striking another man in head with hammer, causing him to fall onto tracks at Union Square subway station, police say



Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect take out a hammer and proceed to strike the victim in the back of the head on the platform, causing him to fall onto the train tracks, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.