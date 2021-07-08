Video: Man starts fire in Manhattan bar after breaking in, police say

Man starts fire in Manhattan bar

Surveillance video stills of a man police say started a fire inside a bar in the Kips Bay area of Manhattan on July 1, 2021. (NYPD)

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A man was caught on video last week starting a fire inside a Manhattan bar after breaking into the establishment, according to the NYPD.

Police said the unidentified man gained access via the rooftop to the Bella Union Bar, at the corner of Third Avenue and East 29th Street, around 2 a.m. on July 1. The bar used to be known as Tonic.

Once inside, the man gathered a pile of paper floor protection material and set fire to it, authorities said.

Security video from inside the business shows the man wait for the flames to grow a bit before fleeing.

Luckily, the fire extinguished on its own without spreading, officials said.

An employee discovered the burglary later that morning and reported the incident to police.

The NYPD released the above video of the incident in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

