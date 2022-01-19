Video: Man shoves 81-year-old to ground on Upper East Side in unprovoked attack

Surveillance video stills of a man shoving an 81-year-old-man to the ground on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Dec. 25, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows a man randomly shove an 81-year-old man to the ground in an unprovoked assault, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the vicinity of East 86th Street and Henderson Place, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Surveillance footage shows the victim standing on the sidewalk with his dog, appearing to be chatting with another person out with their dog.

An unidentified man suddenly walks up and pushes the victim with one hand, causing him to fall to the ground.

The assailant casually keeps walking. Surveillance video from another angle appears to show the suspect look back and wave the middle finger at the victim.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries to his hand, hip and shoulder, but refused medical attention.

Man accused of shoving 81-year-old on Upper East Side
Surveillance video still of a man accused of shoving an 81-year-old man to the ground on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Dec. 25, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

The NYPD said the man they were looking for was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a red T-shirt.

Authorities released the video of the incident in hopes the public could help identify or locate the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

