Cops released footage of the suspect who punched and stole a cane from an 82-year-old man at a LES bodega June 16, 2021. NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Cops launched a search for a person who attacked an 82-year-old man and took his cane at a Manhattan bodega Wednesday morning.

It happened inside a bodega in the vicinity of East Broadway and Clinton Street in the Lower East Side around 6:20 a.m., police said.

The victim was buying a cup of coffee when a man approached him and demanded money, police said.

When he refused, the suspect raised his fist at the 82-year-old and threatened to punch him and steal his cane if he didn’t give money, according to police.

When the victim continued to refuse, the suspect punched him in the head and snatched his cane, video surveillance obtained by police shows.

The victim sustained a minor head injury and refused medical attention, authorities said.

Have you seen him? Cops are searching for the man who punched an 82-year-old man and took his cane while he was trying to buy coffee at a Lower East Side bodega.



Full story:https://t.co/IWktc4vuvW pic.twitter.com/qyfN41WhrS — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 17, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).