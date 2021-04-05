Video: Man punches 75-year-old on Harlem sidewalk

Manhattan

Photo: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan — For the second time Sunday, police are on the look for a someone who attacked a senior citizen.

The incident took place on Lenox Avenue at around 3:14 p.m. Sunday. A woman, 75, was approached by an unidentified man who punches her in the face, knocking her to the ground. The victim suffered a laceration to her lip and pain and swelling in her face, but refused medical attention.

The unidentified man fled westbound on West 118th Street. No arrests have been made as police continue investigating.

Earlier Sunday, a man was caught on video slamming a 73-year-old man to the ground on a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

