Video: Man punches 75-year-old on Harlem sidewalk

HARLEM, Manhattan — For the second time Sunday, police are on the look for a someone who attacked a senior citizen.
The incident took place on Lenox Avenue at around 3:14 p.m. Sunday. A woman, 75, was approached by an unidentified man who punches her in the face, knocking her to the ground. The victim suffered a laceration to her lip and pain and swelling in her face, but refused medical attention.
The unidentified man fled westbound on West 118th Street. No arrests have been made as police continue investigating.
Earlier Sunday, a man was caught on video slamming a 73-year-old man to the ground on a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday, police said.
