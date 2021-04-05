Video: Man punches 75-year-old on Harlem sidewalk

HARLEM, Manhattan — For the second time Sunday, police are on the look for a someone who attacked a senior citizen.

The incident took place on Lenox Avenue at around 3:14 p.m. Sunday. A woman, 75, was approached by an unidentified man who punches her in the face, knocking her to the ground. The victim suffered a laceration to her lip and pain and swelling in her face, but refused medical attention.

WATCH: Police are looking for the man in this video who punches a 75-year-old woman in Harlem Sunday afternoon



MORE INFO: https://t.co/bE5133lIB1 pic.twitter.com/sHMNdRSZly — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 5, 2021

The unidentified man fled westbound on West 118th Street. No arrests have been made as police continue investigating.

Earlier Sunday, a man was caught on video slamming a 73-year-old man to the ground on a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.