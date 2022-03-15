(Credit: NYPD)

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Surveillance video shows the moment an agitated man pointed a handgun at a Goodwill employee March 10.

The incident took place about 4:10 p.m. inside a West 14th Street Goodwill, police said Tuesday. The suspect initially engaged in a verbal argument with an employee at the store; the conflict escalated when he pointed a gun at the victim.

After pulling out his gun, police said the suspect pushed the employee to the ground and then ran away. The employee was not injured.

