Video: Man knocks down stack of milk crates onto woman in Manhattan

Cops are searching for the man who knocked down milk crates, injuring a woman in Manhattan on Dec. 29, 2021 (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – A man was caught on surveillance video knocking down milk crates, injuring a woman in an apparent random attack in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the vicinity of Lexington Avenue and East 78th Street on the Upper East Side, police said.

The suspect topples milk crates stacked outside of the location, causing them to fall on a 52-year-old woman, according to authorities.

The suspect fled, and the woman suffered pain and swelling to her head, cops said.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows the suspect walk down the street and appear to look into the store. He then pushing the stacked crates as the woman leaves the building, causing them to fall on her.

Recognize him? Cops are searching for the man who knocked down a tower of milk crates onto a woman in an apparent random attackhttps://t.co/k7euZLhn6O pic.twitter.com/6SRLFBUVhD — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 31, 2021

