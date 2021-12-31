Video: Man knocks down stack of milk crates onto woman in Manhattan

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cops are searching for the man who knocked down milk crates, injuring a woman in Manhattan on Dec. 29, 2021 (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – A man was caught on surveillance video knocking down milk crates, injuring a woman in an apparent random attack in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the vicinity of Lexington Avenue and East 78th Street on the Upper East Side, police said.

The suspect topples milk crates stacked outside of the location, causing them to fall on a 52-year-old woman, according to authorities.

The suspect fled, and the woman suffered pain and swelling to her head, cops said.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows the suspect walk down the street and appear to look into the store. He then pushing the stacked crates as the woman leaves the building, causing them to fall on her. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Times Square New Year's show will go on despite COVID surge, mayor says

NAN provides hundreds of meals in Harlem

St. Patrick's Cathedral prepares for in-person midnight mass

Last minute shoppers look for Christmas deals

Businesses struggling to hire as COVID cases rise

Restaurant workers demand full minimum wage to return to work

More Manhattan

Crime

Suspects pretend to conduct COVID survey in violent Brooklyn home invasion: police

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

'I paid my debt to society': Dad frustrated he's still behind bars for New York NyQuil theft

Blind NY man in prison for NyQuill theft says case was 'over prosecuted'

Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter