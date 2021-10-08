Video: Man dragged, violently robbed outside Manhattan 7-Eleven

Police released surveillance video of two men who violently robbed a man outside a Lower Manhattan 7-Eleven on Oct. 4, 2021 (NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man was dragged out of a Manhattan 7-Eleven and violently robbed earlier this week, police said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Lafayette and Canal streets in Lower Manhattan, police said.

The 46-year-old victim was inside the 7-Eleven Store when two men began a verbal dispute with him, cops said.

The individuals then dragged the victim out of the store and began to kick and punch him multiple times, surveillance video shows.

The suspects then removed the victim’s cellphones and mountain bike before fleeing, according to authorities.

The value of the stolen property is about $1,300, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

