CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked two Manhattan Duane Reade employees with a bike chain a few minutes after stealing some items on Tuesday, police said.
The suspect went inside the branch along Sixth Avenue near West 27th Street and took around $1,745 worth of merchandise off the shelves at around 1:30 p.m., according to authorities. As he was leaving, he verbally threatened to harm the workers behind the counter. After 10 minutes, he went back to the store with a bike chain in hand, went behind the counter and swung the chain at the employees, hitting them, video of the assault showed.
The suspect fled the scene, leaving the victims with lacerations and swelling, officials said. They were taken to a hospital.
Police sought help in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 42 to 47 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, white sneakers and a baseball cap.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).