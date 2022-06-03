CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked two Manhattan Duane Reade employees with a bike chain a few minutes after stealing some items on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect went inside the branch along Sixth Avenue near West 27th Street and took around $1,745 worth of merchandise off the shelves at around 1:30 p.m., according to authorities. As he was leaving, he verbally threatened to harm the workers behind the counter. After 10 minutes, he went back to the store with a bike chain in hand, went behind the counter and swung the chain at the employees, hitting them, video of the assault showed.

WATCH: A thief assaulted two employees at a Duane Reade in Manhattan using a bike chain, police said. pic.twitter.com/wq9wlWVwcc — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 3, 2022

The suspect fled the scene, leaving the victims with lacerations and swelling, officials said. They were taken to a hospital.

Police sought help in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 42 to 47 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, white sneakers and a baseball cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).