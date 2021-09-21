Surveillance video stills of a man attacking another man with a brick outside The Pickle Guys on Grand Street, on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, on Sept. 15, 2021. (NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police on Monday said they were looking for a man caught on video attacking another man, even throwing a brick at his head, on Manhattan’s Lower East Side earlier in September.

The NYPD said it happened around 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 15 in front of The Pickle Guys on Grand Street.

According to police, an unidentified man was panhandling outside the shop when he and a 63-year-old man got into a verbal argument.

Security video shows things escalated when the suspect picked up a chair from the establishment, as if threatening to hit the victim with it.

WATCH: Panhandler throws brick at 63-year-old man's head after argument turns physical outside Lower East Side shop, police say



Read more: https://t.co/cmUCfCJFcq pic.twitter.com/s9HviVW5XY — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 21, 2021

After putting the chair down, the suspect almost immediately punched the other man in the face.

The two men can be seen struggling before the suspect throws the man to the ground.

Police said the altercation continued shortly later, behind the shop, when the unidentified man approached the victim again.

Video shows the victim attempting to defend himself with a stick as the two men circle each other.

The suspect then picked up a brick and threw it at the victim, striking him in the face before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The victim was hospitalized and suffered a laceration to his nose and bruising to his wrist, authorities said.

The NYPD released the video of the attack in hopes the public could help identify the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).