Video: Man stabbed multiple times on Lower East Side in unprovoked attack

Surveillance video stills of a suspect police say stabbed a man several times on a Lower East Side in an unprovoked attack on Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021. (NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man was stabbed several times in an unprovoked attack on Manhattan’s Lower East Side early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The NYPD said a 46-year-old man was standing on Pitt Street, just north of Rivington Street, around 4:30 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a knife and attacking the victim, stabbing him four times in the left arm, according to police.

EMS responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition. He was expected to survive, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police said the alleged assailant fled southbound on Pitt Street and then westbound on Rivington Street.

Officials described the suspect as a man standing approximately 5 feet, 8 inches, last seen wearing a black hooded Off White brand jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

