See it: Man shot after handing over jewelry worth $65K in Kips Bay robbery

Manhattan

Kips Bay robbery at gunpoint

Surveillance video still showing an armed thief that robbed and shot a man after he tossed over his luxury watch and gold necklace on a Kips Bay street in Manhattan on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A man was shot in the leg early Sunday even after he gave up his gold chain and luxury watch to an armed thief on a Manhattan street, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 35-year-old victim was talking on his cellphone on East 30th Street, in the Kips Bay neighborhood, when the unidentified suspect approached him.

Dramatic video released by police shows the moment the armed suspect ran up on the man walking down the sidewalk, his gun pointed directly at him.

The thief demanded the man’s watch and necklace, authorities said.

The frightened victim can be seen in the footage dropping his phone, then quickly tossing over his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch and 18 karat gold necklace.

Police said the suspect discharged his fun, wounding the man in the thigh.

The video shows the thief scooping up the jewelry before fleeing, making off with the jewelry valued at around $65,000, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

The shooting was just one of dozens across New York City this past weekend. The spike in gun violence left at least 30 people wounded, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

