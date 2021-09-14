Surveillance video still of a group attacking a man and stealing his car at gunpoint in a carjacking in the Inwood area of Manhattan on Sept. 12, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

INWOOD, Manhattan — Dramatic video shows a a group assaulting and robbing a man before stealing his BMW at gunpoint in a violent Manhattan carjacking, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man, 23, was sitting in his car on Riverside Drive, across from Fort Tryon Park in the Inwood neighborhood, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the group rode up on motorbikes.

Surveillance footage shows the a pair on a motorbike ride up and block the car in as it attempts to leave a parking space.

One of the unidentified suspects hops off and tries to go in through the passenger-side window.

WATCH: Group on motorbikes attack man, rip him out of BMW and steal car at gunpoint in violent Inwood carjacking



As more members of the group rode up, one of them took out a gun and opened the driver’s door before at least two of them ripped the victim out of the car, police said.

The man was struck in the face during the attack, suffering a broken nose and a laceration to his eye, according to authorities.

The thieves snatched the victim’s necklace before driving away, stealing his BMW, heading southbound on Riverside Drive, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

