Inwood carjacking: Group attack man, steal BMW at gunpoint, police say

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Inwood gunpoint carjacking

Surveillance video still of a group attacking a man and stealing his car at gunpoint in a carjacking in the Inwood area of Manhattan on Sept. 12, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

INWOOD, Manhattan — Dramatic video shows a a group assaulting and robbing a man before stealing his BMW at gunpoint in a violent Manhattan carjacking, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man, 23, was sitting in his car on Riverside Drive, across from Fort Tryon Park in the Inwood neighborhood, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the group rode up on motorbikes.

Surveillance footage shows the a pair on a motorbike ride up and block the car in as it attempts to leave a parking space.

One of the unidentified suspects hops off and tries to go in through the passenger-side window.

As more members of the group rode up, one of them took out a gun and opened the driver’s door before at least two of them ripped the victim out of the car, police said.

The man was struck in the face during the attack, suffering a broken nose and a laceration to his eye, according to authorities.

The thieves snatched the victim’s necklace before driving away, stealing his BMW, heading southbound on Riverside Drive, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Broadway is back: Major shows reopen 18 months after going dark

‘Let’s get him off the street’: Harlem residents distraught over shooting that left pregnant mom dead

Ex-boyfriend stalked pregnant mom killed at her Harlem baby shower, family says

Pregnant mom fatally shot while breaking up fight at her Harlem baby shower: sources

NYC honors lives lost on 9/11 with emotional ceremony

Times Square shuttle project includes new free transfer

More Manhattan

Crime

Safer streets in NYC: Officials push for tougher laws, more enforcement

‘Let’s get him off the street’: Harlem residents distraught over shooting that left pregnant mom dead

Former girlfriend testifies against R. Kelly at NYC sex trafficking trial

Witness says R. Kelly kept her locked up for days before sex assault

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Brooklyn collision: 9-year-old girl thrown from SUV, critically injured

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter