Surveillance video stills showing a suspect knock a man, 75, to the ground before kicking him on Dec. 20, 2021 in an ATM lobby on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, police say. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A man was caught on camera assaulting a man experiencing homelessness, sucker punching him to the floor of an Upper West Side bank lobby earlier in December, the NYPD said.

Police said it happened just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 at a bank located at the corner of West 72nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Surveillance video from the ATM vestibule shows the unidentified suspect come up behind the 75-year-old victim and punching him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

While he laid on the floor, the assailant appears to then kick the victim twice in or near the head.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital wheere he was treated for a laceration to his eye, police said.

It was unknown what led to the attack.

The NYPD released the footage in hopes the public could help identify or locate the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

