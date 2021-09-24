See it: Harlem man, 76, choked and robbed in his apartment lobby

Man choked, robbed in Harlem

Surveillance video stills of a 76-year-old man being choked and robbed in his Harlem apartment building on Sept. 21, 2021. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows a 76-year-old man being put in a chokehold and robbed in his own Harlem apartment building, according to officials.

Police said it happened around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday as the man was walking into the lobby of his building near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 129th Street.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man coming up from behind and putting the victim in a chokehold and taking him to the ground.

Authorities said the attacker then took $500 in cash from the man before fleeing.

The victim sustained neck and ankle pain but refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD released video of the violent robbery in hopes the public could help identify or locate the attacker.

