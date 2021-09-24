Surveillance video stills of a 76-year-old man being choked and robbed in his Harlem apartment building on Sept. 21, 2021. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows a 76-year-old man being put in a chokehold and robbed in his own Harlem apartment building, according to officials.

Police said it happened around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday as the man was walking into the lobby of his building near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 129th Street.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man coming up from behind and putting the victim in a chokehold and taking him to the ground.

Authorities said the attacker then took $500 in cash from the man before fleeing.

The victim sustained neck and ankle pain but refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD released video of the violent robbery in hopes the public could help identify or locate the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).