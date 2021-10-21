New video: Gunman opens fire, grazing 14-year-old on Harlem bus

Gunman opens fire, grazing Harlem teen

Surveillance video stills of a suspected gunman who opened fire, grazing a 14-year-old boy in the head in Harlem on Oct. 14, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A week after a 14-year-old Harlem boy was grazed in the head by gunfire as he got onto an MTA bus, the NYPD released new video of the suspected shooter opening fire.

Police said the teen was being chased by a group of other teens when he ran onto the M1 bus around 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, near the corner of West 139th Street and Lenox Avenue.

The new footage shows the gunman taking a shooting stance, holding up a firearm and opening fire, discharging two rounds toward the teen victim, authorities said.

One shot grazed the left side of the boy’s head, while another hit the bus driver’s partition, stopping the bullet from striking the bus operator, police said.

According to the NYPD, the young victim, who lives nearby, got off the bus and ran home before his mother took him to an area hospital for treatment.

The NYPD has recorded at least 100 non-fatal shooting involving teens this year alone.

No arrests had been made, as of Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

