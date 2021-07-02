Video: Gunman chases after, fires shots at man on Harlem street

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Harlem street shooting

Cops launched a search for a man who fired shots on a Harlem street on July 1, 2021 (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man opened fire, striking another man who ran away from him on a Manhattan street Thursday afternoon, video released by police shows.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. in the vicinity of West 134th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was in front of a building when the suspect approached the area, took out a firearm and pointed it at the victim, police said.

The suspect then shot the victim once in the right foot and fled, according to authorities.

Bystanders were in the area at the time of the incident, video surveillance shows. No other injuries were reported, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Police listed him in “stable condition.”

Police have asked the public for help in identifying the suspect. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Crime

