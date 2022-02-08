Surveillance video stills of a group attacking and robbing a food delivery worker at an Inwood apartment building in Manhattan on Feb. 6, 2022, according to police. (NYPD)

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A delivery worker trying to make a food delivery was brutally attacked and robbed in a Manhattan building lobby Sunday night, according to police.

The NYPD said the 50-year-old deliveryman showed up around 8:45 p.m. to delivery an order at an Inwood apartment building at 60 Cooper Street, between West 204th and West 207th streets. While he was waiting in the vestibule between doors, four unidentified suspects followed him in through the building’s front door, security camera footage shows.

One of the male individuals suddenly rushed at the worker as the other assailants began punching him in the face and kicking him. Soon, all four were beating him and then eventually pulled him down to the ground, authorities said.

Video: Group brutally attacks and robs food delivery worker in ambush inside Inwood building



Read more: https://t.co/zlDnGsycW7 pic.twitter.com/x3Cha5vvzI — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 8, 2022

According to police, the group stole approximately $200 in cash from the delivery worker’s front pocket before fleeing on foot to parts unknown. The victim did not report any serious injuries from the attack.

The footage of the violent ambush was released by the NYPD in hopes the public could help identify any of the assailants. Authorities believe the four attackers to be males between the ages of 16 and 20.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).