MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan – The NYPD released video on Tuesday of a man punching a woman in the back of the head on a Manhattan subway platform in an unprovoked attack, authorities said.

According to police, the attack happened just after 10 p.m. on July 15 while the woman was walking on the No. 7 subway platform at Grand Central Terminal.

The footage shows the unidentified man come up behind the 60-year-old woman and swing before punching her in the back of the head, police said.

The victim sustained injuries to her head and arm and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

According to police, the attacker fled on a northbound No. 5 train.

The NYPD released the above video of the attack in hopes the public could help identify the man they were looking for.

