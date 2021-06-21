Dave Chappelle sings with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021; Madison Square Garden reopens with the first full capacity concert since March 2020 in New York City. (PIX11 / Roy Rochlin for Getty Images)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden kicked off a new post-pandemic chapter Sunday night with a sold-out, full-capacity Foo Fighters concert.

As if the venue’s first show in more than 460 day wasn’t already enough of an event, the completely vaccinated audience was treated to a surprise appearance. Dave Chappelle took the stage with the band to cover a modern classic.

“If you know the words, sing with me,” Chappelle told the cheering crowd as Dave Grohl and crew played the opening chords of Radiohead favorite “Creep.”

Video of the moment from PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram shows the packed arena singing along in a moment nobody present will surely forget anytime soon.

.@DaveChappelle joins @foofighters for "Creep," to the surprise of a fully vaccinated audience at @TheGarden's first full-capacity show in over a year Sunday night 🎸



Foo Fighters, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, last played at the venue in 2018.

Chappelle’s cameo came a night after his new documentary premiered across town at Radio City Music Hall as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, also for a full-capacity, fully-vaccinated audience.

The debut of “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place,” which chronicles Chappelle’s pandemic stand-up series held in rural Ohio cornfields, marked the first time the hallowed midtown hall was yet again packed since closing in March 2020.

