Surveillance stills from a video of a 63-year-old cyclist being struck to the ground by a pair on a scooter in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan on May 16, 2021. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of two suspects striking a cyclist with a scooter in Upper Manhattan in May.

Authorities said the man, 63, was riding his bicycle on Cabrini Boulevard, north of West 181st Street, on the afternoon of May 16 when he was approached by the two unidentified individuals on a scooter.

Video shows the duo strike the man with the scooter and kick him, causing him to fall to the ground and nearly crash head-first into a parked car.

The pair rode off on the scooter, heading southbound on Cabrini Boulevard, police said.

The victim traveled by private means to an area hospital for treatment of abrasions to his hands and knees, officials said.

The NYPD released the above photo and video in hopes the public could help identify the two individuals on the scooter.

