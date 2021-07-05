Surveillance video stills of a man police say broke into an Upper West Side Home in the middle of the night on June 24 and stole a MacBook laptop. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The NYPD on Sunday released security video of a burglar creeping around a woman’s Manhattan home in the middle of the night, while she was home, officials said.

According to police, it was around 1 a.m. on June 24 when the unidentified man broke into the private residence, in the vicinity of Central Park West and West 89th Street, by manipulating the front-door lock.

Chilling surveillance footage shows the man slowly walk around the home, peeking into various rooms, all while the 45-year-old woman was present in another part of the residence, authorities said.

WATCH: Chilling security video shows a burglar creeping around a woman's Upper West Side home in the middle of the night, while she was in another room, police say



Full story: https://t.co/cp3zyVUhCL pic.twitter.com/fYG5zBYzfD — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 5, 2021

While in the home, the man swiped a MacBook Pro computer, valued at $2,400, police said.

The woman later realized the laptop was missing from her office and reported the burglary to police after reviewing the security camera footage, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said there was never any contact between the woman and the burglar.

