Surveillance images of two men attacking a bodega employee on Manhattan’s Lower East Side on June 4, 2021 after he confronted them for stealing beer, according to police. (Credit: NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Two men are wanted by the NYPD after the pair were caught on video attacking a bodega worker who confronted them for stealing beer from the Lower East Side store earlier in June, officials said Wednesday.

According to police, the two unidentified men walked into the Deli and Grill bodega on Grand Street just before 5 a.m. on June 4.

The duo allegedly took a case of Coors Light and left the store without paying.

The store clerk, 65, followed them outside where a verbal dispute over payment ensued, authorities said.

The argument escalated and things became physical when both of the alleged thieves began to assault the store employee, punching and kicking him repeatedly, police said.

One of the men was able to grab a bat from the victim and started swinging it, striking him multiple times, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the second suspect ran behind the counter and swiped numerous packs of Newport cigarettes, worth a total estimated value of $450, according to police.

WATCH: Lower East Side bodega clerk hit with a bat, kicked and punched after confronting pair who allegedly stole a case of beer, police say



Full story + suspect photos: https://t.co/YvicQVEqjh pic.twitter.com/D7UcpfLYIS — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 9, 2021

Both men then fled the store, heading eastbound on Grand Street.

The worker sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head and body and was treated by EMS on the scene, according to authorities.

The NYPD released the above surveillance footage of the attack and images of the two men they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate them.

The first man is described by police as being in his mid-30s, with a medium build, weighing about 160 pounds, with short, black hair and multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing black eye glasses, a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and black pants.

The second man is described as being in his mid-30s, with a medium build, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black du-rag, a black T-shirt with yellow lettering on the front, and black shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).