A BMW rolled onto a sidewalk on Dyckman Street in Inwood after the driver was shot in the head during an armed robbery early Monday, June 21, 2021, according to police. (NYPD / Citizen App)

INWOOD, Manhattan — Police released new video on Tuesday that shows four men involved in a violent armed robbery early Monday in Upper Manhattan that left the driver of a BMW dead and another man wounded, according to the NYPD.

According to officials, three unidentified men with guns hopped out of a car around 4:50 a.m. and rand up on the two victims, a man seated in his car, 34, and another man, 33, standing beside the car on Dyckman street, in the Inwood neighborhood.

The armed suspects demanded the men’s property at gunpoint, but when the BMW driver tried to speed off, one of the men fired his gun, shooting him in the head, authorities said.

The wounded driver lost control and the luxury car drove onto the sidewalk before crashing into a building and coming to a stop, police said.

Adding insult to injury, the footage shows that same gunman hopping in the victim’s car, where he proceeded to remove a watch, ring and a chain from the dying man’s neck, according to officials.

The victim, identified as Milton Grant of Queens, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects snatched the second victim’s chain. As he ran off to escape, he was struck by a bullet in the groin, authorities said.

The second victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his wound.

The three armed men jumped in a gray four-door Honda Accord, driven by an unknown fourth suspect, and the group fled the scene, heading northbound on Vermilyea Avenue, cops said.

The NYPD released the above video of the chaotic incident in hopes the public could help identify the individuals in the video or their vehicle.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).