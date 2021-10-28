Two men were seen on surveillance stealing $10K worth of handbags from a Christian Louboutin store in the West Village Oct. 26, 2021 (NYPD)

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Two men ripped handbags worth more than $10,000 from display shelves at a Manhattan Christian Louboutin store, video surveillance shows.

The two suspects walked into the designer store along Greenwich and Horatio streets around 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

One of the men displayed a knife and threatened an employee, according to police.

Both suspects then grabbed several handbags, pulling them from the displays, video shows. Some bags were still attached to the security cables as the duo fled in separate directions.

The six stolen bags were valued at $10,420, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

