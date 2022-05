EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police responded to a victim who was slashed with a box cutter Friday afternoon.

The victim was attacked near Saint Marks Place in the East Village. Police did not say where the victim was hit, but did say they were taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, white t-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers. Police said he fled the scene westbound on Saint Marks Place.