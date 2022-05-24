(Credit: NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after being thrown to the ground early the morning of May 18, police said Tuesday.

The 46-year-old victim was at the corner of East 4th Street and 2nd Avenue about 3:40 a.m. when he was approached from behind, police said. Footage of the incident was shared by the NYPD.

In the video, one of the suspects is seen walking up to the victim and throwing him to the ground. Once the victim is on the ground, the suspect proceeds to punch him in the head.

The video cuts again to show the victim standing again, this time with two suspects in frame. One of those suspects shoves the man again, pushing him into the street before punching him and dragging him across the pavement.

One of the suspects wanted for assaulting a man on May 18, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

The victim was taken to the hospital after the assault. Police said he sustained a skull fracture and is listed as being in critical condition.

The two suspects fled on foot after the attack. They are both men between the ages of 25 and 35, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).