MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two vandals drew antisemitic symbols on a New York City landmark last month, police told PIX11 News on Wednesday.

On Feb. 27 two suspects walked into Tweed Courthouse on 52 Chambers Street around 6:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The vandals then drew three antisemitic symbols on the windows using red paint, and then fled the scene, police said.

Investigators described the suspects as two men. One man was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants and a jacket. The other suspect was last seen wearing glasses and dark-colored clothing.

