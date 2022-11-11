UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A vandal hurled rocks at the windows of a Jewish school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, authorities said Friday in a public appeal for information.

The man pulled a rock from his backpack and tossed it at a window on the front of the Ramaz Middle School on East 85th Street near Park Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to cops.

After damaging that window, the vandal left, returned a short time later, and threw another rock at a second window, police said. He then fled on foot.

The case is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect. He’s described as about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).