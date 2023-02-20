MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A baton-wielding vandal shattered the glass front door of a popular Manhattan pizza shop after attacking one of the workers on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The suspect threw several glass items at a 22-year-old employee of Unregular Pizza, located at 135 Fourth Ave. near East 13th and 14th streets in Union Square, around 9:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The worker was treated at the scene for hand and forearm injuries.

The assailant then grabbed a metal baton and broke the glass front door, police said. A video of the aftermath posted to social media showed broken glass covering the pizza shop’s floor and part of the sidewalk.

“Tonight someone we know – led by envy, jealousy and spite – threatened us on Instagram and then came into our store and attacked us and our staff members by throwing glass shakers and ceramic objects,” the store owners said in the Instagram post.

The suspect took off in a red Jetta after the incident, and remained at large, as of Monday morning, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the car wash incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.