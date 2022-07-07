A USPS worker drives a postal truck into a loading bay at the Canal Street station, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A United States Postal Service worker was hospitalized after he was attacked unprovoked in Midtown Manhattan, NYPD officials said.

The USPS worker was assaulted near Third Avenue and East 48th Street on the eastern side of Midtown Manhattan around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The 51-year-old postal worker was on duty and in uniform when he was approached by an unknown person who began punching him in the head multiple times, police said.

The postal worker was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect (pictured below) fled to an unknown location.

(NYPD)

