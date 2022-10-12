HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Hudson Square was once Manhattan’s printing district and is now a creative hub with an eco-friendly gritty New York City vibe. Fifteen trees line every block, that’s 532 in total, making a huge impact on this popular neighborhood.

The Hudson Square Business Improvement District partnered with the New York Tree Trust, the city’s parks department and the Department of Transportation to break ground on The Hudson Square Standard ten years ago in an effort to improve the look of Lower Manhattan, collect storm runoff and combat climate change.

In order to successfully complete the project, particular detail went into the way trees were planted. More than ten species were planted. The landscaping architects took into account the landscaping climate and the microclimate for this neighborhood to figure out what types of trees would work in the neighborhood. It’s important that the pits are wide enough to allow room to grow healthy and strong.

These trees can capture about 5.6 million gallons of stormwater runoff per year. That’s the same as eight Olympic-size swimming pools. It also reduces more than 90,000 pounds of carbon dioxide and produces more than 55,000 pounds of oxygen annually to help improve air quality.