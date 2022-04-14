HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Festivals and street fairs are a sign of spring and summer in New York City.

Cuisine, culture and community are celebrated at Uptown Night Market. It runs through November on the second Thursday of the month.

More than 50 vendors set up on 12th Avenue at West 133rd Street. Thousands of visitors attend to shop, walk around and listen to music. The next event is May 12 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Uptown Night Market was founded last year by the organizer of Bronx Night Market.