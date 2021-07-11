Upper West Side sinkhole collapses under 2 park cars

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UWS sinkhole

(PIX11)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A sinkhole on a Manhattan street collapsed under two parked cars Sunday, prompting renewed criticism of the city’s infrastructure.

There were no injuries reported after the sinkhole on the Upper West Side left an SUV with its back end stuck and the car behind it tilting forward.

New York City Council member Mark Levine said on Twitter that it was yet another reminder that New York City must invest more in infrastructure. Levine posted pictures of the vehicles on Riverside Drive days after videos circulated widely of water pouring into subway stations following heavy rain Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Manhattan DA candidate Alvin Bragg 'very equipped' to handle Trump case

Essential workers monument debate continues

Rats take over LES entrance of buildings

City preps for essential workers ticker-tape parade

Alvin Bragg poised to make history, become Manhattan’s first Black district attorney

Illegal fireworks, raucous July 4 celebrations in Washington Heights leave streets littered with debris

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter