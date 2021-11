UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Neighbors are rattled following the attack of a 37-year-old mother Monday night.

The victim, who was shot in the eye, was shot through her apartment’s peephole while looking to see who was at the door, police said.

Ernesto Miller, who lives next door to the victim in their NYCHA apartment complex, said he heard a “pow” while watching television.

The victim is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police sources told PIX11 News.