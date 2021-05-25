MTA conductor punched in face at Upper West Side subway station: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan – Subway service along Manhattan’s Upper West Side was temporarily disrupted Tuesday morning after an MTA conductor was assaulted, according to police and the transit agency.

An unknown assailant punched the subway conductor in the face when an argument escalated around 9:30 a.m. at the 96th Street Station along the No. 1, 2 and 3 lines, authorities said.

The MTA employee reported the attack once his train arrived at the 42nd Street-Times Square station, police said.

It was not known if the conductor was hospitalized or refused medical attention. Police originally reported that he had been hospitalized.

“Incidents like this again point to the need for a surge in mental health resources and uniformed officers into the system,” MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan said in a statement. “We continue to urge City Hall to do more to address these ongoing issues, and to be transparent with the public about how many officers are on patrol in the subway system.”

Southbound No. 2 and 3 express trains were temporarily rerouted to the local No. 1 line while the conductor was helped and police investigated. Service resumed as normal around 10 a.m., according to the MTA.

Police said the attacker, believed to be a man in his 40s, was still on the run after fleeing the station.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a navy blue shirt and a yellow durag, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

